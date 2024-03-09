Support for Barhorst appreciated

To the Editor:

Thank you to all who are supporting Phil Barhorst for County Commissioner. We particularly appreciate the hundreds of individuals welcoming the placement of his campaign signs on their private property. In every township and community, numerous citizens are thus demonstrating their choice of Phil to replace the Jan. 2 commissioner position now filled by Tony Bornhorst.

Why? They are confident he will properly address issues Shelby County will face in 2025 and beyond. Phil Barhorst’s business and public service record verifies his ability and dedication to accomplishment. A 17 year career with Dannon, beginning in the production line, working up to product development, and then charged with quality control at Dannon’s California plant, shows his understanding of work ethic and the local and national value of superior quality.

Phil and his family chose to return to Shelby County to be closer to his extended family. He then helped guide the family business that emphasized farm drainage to Ruhenkamp Boring and Trenching, a leading horizontal directional boring company in northwest Ohio. Numerous farms, homes, businesses and communities have benefitted from his family’s services.

Barhorst’s public service reflects his dedication to youth, family and community. I was fortunate to serve all nine years on the Board of Education with Phil. As president for five years, his expertise helped spearhead the renovation and expansion of our high school. Coaching girls basketball, family dedication and church involvement gives a perspective on his commitment to area social values. His leadership on the local Chamber of Commerce and Village Planning Commission illustrates his ability to multitask as needed.

Phil is our committee’s choice for the Jan. 2 Shelby County Commissioners seat. Teamed with Bruce Metz, who is our supported candidate for the Jan. 3 seat, we are confident Shelby County will benefit from the most competent leadership available. Former Sheriff John Lenhart and the unofficial support committee of Dave Ross, Randy Ahlers, Tony Bornhorst, Julie Shuffelton, Doug Ahlers and Roger Bender, requests your support of Phil’s campaign to serve the 49,000 plus citizens of Shelby County.

Please vote on March 19 in this important election!

Roger Bender

Fort Loramie