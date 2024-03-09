John Adams is getting her vote

To The Editor:

On March 19 the citizens of Shelby County will head to the polls to cast their vote for two Republican, County Commissioners.

I urge them to cast one of their votes for John Adams. John Adams, has not only severed this country as Navy SEAL, he was also a state representative for eight years. He knows how government works, and how to get things done. He is a fiscal conservative that will make sure the citizens of Shelby County’s tax money is managed appropriately.

One of my favorite things about John Adams is, he has no problem asking the hard questions, and making sure he gets the answers. He isn’t just a yes man. Before spending money and making big discussion he will evaluate if the money needs to be spent, the job needs to be done, and is it the best thing for the citizens of Shelby County. He is always willing to listen to a concern, or answer a question,

I think that is way we need to elect John Adams for Shelby County Commissioner.

Molly Winemiller

Sidney