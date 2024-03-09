Vote for my dad John Adams

To the Editor:

I would like to encourage you to vote for my dad, John Adams, for county commissioner. Some of the great points about him that make him qualified are: he served in the Navy for four years as a Navy SEAL.

Ever since then, he has been really passionate about the love of the USA and especially for those who serve in the military. One of the T-shirts he wears the most is a “God Bless the USA” shirt. Also, he really loves politics and served as our state representative for eight years. So, he figured out how the process in Columbus works and how it impacts the counties and cities.

When he was in Columbus, he didn’t just go along with everything the Republicans wanted. He was his own person and stood up for the taxpayers and not the agenda. Also, he is very pro-life and pro-gun rights. Basically, he stands up for the US constitution, and has taught all of my six other siblings and I about the Founding Fathers and what they did for our country. \So this is why I will cast my first vote ever, as an 18 year old, for my dad, and I hope you will too!

Claire Adams

Sidney