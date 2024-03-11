2024 St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl set

SIDNEY — It’s time for the St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl on Saturday, March 16, in downtown Sidney. Come downtown and check out the cocktails and mocktails at the participating establishments.

A participant needs to purchase a DORA bracelet and pick up a pub crawl card from one of the participating locations listed on the card; have each location stamp the card; and turn the completed card into the Sidney Alive drop box located immediately to the right when you enter The Murphy Building for a chance to win a $25 gift card from one of the locations.

A complete listing of our sponsors and donors as well as a list of downtown events can be found by visiting the website sidneyalive.org.