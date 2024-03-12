City Council hears presentations, introductions

Sidney Police Chief Mark McDonough, right, introduces Rangers/Code Enforcement Officers Arthur Franklin and Derek Harmon at a City Council meeting on March 11. Photo taken by Kari Egbert, Sidney City Clerk Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger, right, introduces new Firefighter/EMT Jaron Kelly at a City Council meeting on March 11. Photo taken by Kari Egbert, Sidney City Clerk

By Charlotte Caldwell

SIDNEY — City Council heard multiple presentations and introductions at a meeting on March 11.

Fire Chief Chad Hollinger introduced new Firefighter/EMT Jaron Kelly, a Sidney resident and 2020 graduate of Sidney High School. He previously served with the Wapakoneta and Bellefontaine fire departments. He received his fire and EMS certification training through Sinclair Community College and is nearly finished with his associate’s degree in applied science through Edison State Community College. Soon he will begin paramedic training.

Police Chief Mark McDonough introduced officers Arthur Franklin and Derek Harmon, who are fulfilling hybrid positions as part code enforcement officer and part park ranger. Franklin was already in the code enforcement officer position and is taking on additional duties. Both recently graduated from Ohio Basic Peace Officer Training — which involves over 750 hours of training and state-certification testing — and are currently completing their field training program with the police department. Along with code enforcement and park policing, they can also assist the police department with calls for service on an as-needed basis.

Code enforcement overview

Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth then presented a code enforcement overview with relevant sections of the city’s codified ordinances. She cited common violations, like missing siding; fallen gutters; broken windows; foundation holes; deposit/accumulation of junk, rubbish, or garbage; and abandoned or junked vehicles.

Dulworth went through the process after a property maintenance problem is identified. A notice is sent to the owner requiring repairs to be complete within 30 days. Failure to comply is a minor misdemeanor, but city staff will work with an owner to extend the 30 days as long as the owner is taking concrete steps toward compliance.

Section 521.01 of the codified ordinances was included which defines garbage, junk and rubbish. “Garbage: Animal or vegetable waste resulting from the handling, preparation, cooking, or consumption of food. Junk: Scrap metal, vehicle parts, dismantled or partially dismantled, machinery, appliance, equipment, or boat, stored on exterior property not in a completely enclosed structure. Any item of tangible personal property designed to be used in an environment protected from the elements, such as inside a building, shall be presumed to be junk if the item is stored outside, i.e.: upholstered or other indoor furniture. Rubbish: Combustible and non-combustible waste materials, including paper, rags, cartons, boxes, wood, excelsior, rubber, leather, tree branches, or yard trimmings,” the codified ordinance reads.

The junk violations process includes a notice mailed and/or posted on the property and the owner/occupant is given at least two days to remove it in a public area or right-of-way. They are given at least five days, plus three days for mail delivery, to remove it in a non-public area. If not removed, a city contractor will remove it with the cost to remove with an administrative fee of 20%. For junk or abandoned vehicles, owners are given at least 10 days to remove it.

Anyone who receives a notice can request a hearing with the city manager or a designee to affirm, reverse or modify the order.

High grass (over eight inches high) and unmanaged vegetation were also discussed. For this violation, one notice is provided per year. City staff is exploring revisions to the code that clarifies the appropriateness and value of natural/native plantings, which would not be a violation of the code.

Positive reinforcement awards

The community development department gives positive reinforcement awards, like the Residential Beautification Award for exterior renovations; the Neighborhood Pride Grant that pays for 50% up to $1,000 per resident for the costs of upgrades; and the Certificate of Appreciation to an owner/occupant who keeps the exterior of their property clean and in good repair, especially in neighborhoods where there are a high number of code enforcement violations.

Dulworth provided code enforcement statistics from 2022, as the code enforcement officers were in training for most of 2023. 94 property owners had properties that were abated by a city contractor more than once; 22 owners had properties that were abated four or more times. 479 bills were generated for contractor abatements; 205 were paid, 274 were not paid. There were 1,665 violations.

“There are approximately 6,460 unique persons/entities that own real property in Sidney, which means that 98.6% of owners take care of their property before it gets to the point where the city has to step in and take care of it,” Dulworth’s presentation read.

The presentation concluded with 2024 goals and activities for the community development department, including implementation of a new code/permitting software called EP&L which will include in-field efficiencies for the officers; a customer self-service portal for owners and residents to check the status of a violation; and automation of a courtesy violation notice to the owner/occupant via email if an email address has been provided to the city.

City’s progress, milestones

City Manager Andrew Bowsher gave a presentation on the city’s progress and milestones. Statistics presented included 11,600 people commuting to the city daily; 46% of jobs are manufacturing jobs; there are 1,200 new homes under development; and it has been 50 years since this kind of growth has occurred.

Projects mentioned included the Burr Oak Development, and Bowsher hinted at what the retail side could look like across from Lehman Catholic High School, such as a second McDonald’s; a Kroger or Meijer; and hotels. Also, for the Piper Building renovation project, Bowsher said a brewery out of Columbus will potentially be located there.

Bowsher also gave an update on the city’s total solar eclipse operating plans. All police and fire personnel will report to work on eclipse day, April 8, and all non-essential personnel will be excused. City Hall and Sidney Municipal Court will be closed.

Waterpark updates

Parks and Recreation Director Duane Gaier discussed the waterpark and increasing rates for the 2024 season. City staff recommended season pass fees increase by $1 to $37 and daily passes increase 25 cents to $5. The rental fees will stay the same. The Recreation Board approved the rate changes at a recent meeting.

“The primary goal included in the statement of financial policies is to set rates to recover a minimum of 40% of water park expenditures; the remaining costs and capital expenditures are subsidized by the general fund. Budgeted revenue for 2024 will only cover approximately 25.3% of the budgeted expenditures,” Gaier said.

2023 saw a 3% increase in daily pass attendance from the previous year but a 64% decrease in season pass sales. Gaier said the waterpark is trying to rebuild its reputation after experiencing a staff shortage in previous years which closed some pools. He mentioned no pools closed in 2023 due to staffing; if they did close, it was due to weather.

Parks staff came up with a marketing strategy to increase attendance, and it included having up to 10 daily admission passes for giveaways at school events or community raffles and providing free entrance to the first 50 daily admissions on two dates: within the first two weeks of opening and around the Shelby County Fair when pool admissions usually drop.

The council adopted two resolutions, including:

• Providing formal recognition of the city’s cooperation and membership with the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission. County commissioners, city and village councils, and township trustees within the Miami Valley region of southwestern Ohio are involved. According to the meeting’s agenda packet, this action is the result of a new organization, the Regional Transportation Planning Organization (RTPO), which is comprised of Shelby, Darke, and Preble counties. An RTPO Steering Committee has been meeting for the past 18 months to put together a Regional Transportation Plan, of which a draft is available for public comment/participation from March 11 to April 10;

• Authorizing a 100% tax abatement for 15 years for WLDD 113 Ohio, LLC, for the Ohio Building at 113 N. Ohio Ave. The total abatement is estimated at $2,324,700. The CRA Housing Council, Sidney City Schools, and Upper Valley Career Center have approved the abatement.

The next City Council meeting will be held on March 25 at 5:30 p.m.