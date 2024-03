Taylor Bowsher talks during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the wine boutique Austeria that she opened with her husband Andrew Bowsher, right of her, both of Sidney. Bowsher spoke during a ribbon cutting ceremony held for the business on Wednesday, March 13. Austeria is located at 109 S Ohio Ave. in downtown Sidney. The event was held in conjunction with the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News