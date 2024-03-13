SIDNEY – A fire at Cargill on March 12 resulted in a $10,000 loss of contents.

According to a press release, at 3:29 p.m., the Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services responded to a call regarding an industrial fire at Cargill, located at 2400 Industrial Drive.

Upon arrival, first responders found a large industrial tank emitting smoke. They utilized the department’s ladder truck to reach the fire. The primary fire was confined to a tank section with no additional damage to nearby machinery or buildings.

The cause was determined to be an accidental fire resulting from using a cutting torch during demolition of a large industrial tank.

Prior to the fire call, crews were tending to two medic calls within the city. The initial response to the fire at Cargill was with limited resources. Eight off-duty firefighters were called back to staff the station and were able to manage multiple calls while the Cargill fire incident was ongoing.

The Sidney Police Department responded to the incident and assisted with locating the fire.