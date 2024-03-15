FFA consignment sale set for April 13

WAPAKONETA — The 33rd annual machinery & tool sale sponsored by the Wapakoneta FFA, FFA Alumni and Wapakoneta Young and Adult Farmers will be held Saturday, April 13, at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds.

The sale begins at 9 a.m. with two rings. Large Machinery will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a total of three rings, selling small items, tools and lawnmowers and farm equipment.

Tractors and combines will be the last to sell with farm machinery.

Any items consigned by March 22 will be advertised at no charge. Items can be consigned by contacting Ron Brown (e-mail address: [email protected]) or at 419-236-8516, Craig Sammetinger at 419-204-8015, Todd Place at 419-236-8132 or Eric Meckstroth at 419-230-0850.

Equipment will be taken April 10-11 from 4-7 p.m. and April 12 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds. The sale will be managed and conducted by Auctions On 309. Commission is 8% on large items and 14% on small items ($300 maximum commission). Items bringing less than minimum commission will be considered a donation.

No titled vehicles will be sold. In an attempt to clean up the quality of the sale, organizers are asking that no one sell more than eight items unless receiving special permission.

New this year, all large items will be sold on simulcast (live and online) on Eqiumentfacts.com.

Also new this year will be a ring of new Milwaukee and DeWalt Tools sold with warranty (also simulcast).

There will be a 10% buyers premium applied to all purchases with a $1,500 maximum per item.