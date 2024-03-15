Moreno campaigns in Shelby County

Candidate Bernie Moreno talks to residents during a campaign stop at Fricker’s in Sidney. Courtesy photo

By Melanie Speicher

SIDNEY — U.S. Senate Republican candidate Bernie Moreno recently made a campaign stop in Sidney.

After visiting with residents at Fricker’s, Moreno stopped by the Sidney Daily News office for an interview. Moreno faces fellow Republicans Frank LaRose and Matt Dolan during the March 19 Primary Election. The winner Tuesday will face Democrat Sherrod Brown in November.

Moreno and his family came to the United States from Colombia when he was five years old. He became an American citizen when he turned 18.

“Career politicians are taking the country off the cliff,” said Moreno. “If I’m elected, I’ll only serve two terms (as senator). Politicians weren’t supposed to park themselves in DC for the rest of their lives. The founders never foresaw that this would serve as job security for the rest of their lives.”

When the country was founded, he said, farmers would go to DC and come back to work their crops. “That’s why the founding fathers didn’t put term limits on the seats.”

He said he would like to see term limits placed on the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

Moreno also questions how an elected official can be campaigning for another elected position.

“It’s all consuming when campaigning for office,” he said. “It takes all your time to be committed to the campaign. I think it should be a law that you have to resign (an elected position) to run for a larger office.

“There are also too many millionaires in the Senate,” said Moreno.

He said he doesn’t want to see the Republican Party “replace Brown with someone who aspires to be just like Brown.”

On the day he visited Sidney, Moreno started his day in Columbus and then also visited Celina and Greenville before heading back to Columbus.

“This (Sidney) is a deeply Republican and conservative area,” said Moreno. “This is God’s country. There are great people in Western Ohio. They are God fearing people who wants everyone to leave them alone.”