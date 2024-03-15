Live Healthy Get Active program returnins in 2024

SIDNEY — The Get Active incentive program that Wilson Health and the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County began in 2023 is continuing for 2024.

“Our members were so happy with this incentive program and it was such a great success, we decided to bring it back again this year.” Rachel Hale, executive director.

The program has been updated with participants receiving rewards at earlier stages to help increase their resolve to “Live Healthy and Get Active.”

There were 32 participants who logged a total of 485.25 hours and 32 participants logged 485.25 miles for February.

The incentive items earned are certificates of achievement at multiple levels, water bottles after 150 miles or hours, T-shirts after 300 or hours. Once they reach 500 miles or hours their name is entered into a drawing for a free renewal membership for 2025.

“The Senior Center is blessed to have Wilson Health helping us with this program by providing the water bottles and T-shirts. The members really appreciate them and it is always fun to see their joy when reaching their goals,” said Hale.

It is not too late to join this program as it is an accumulative incentive program running all through the year. The only requirement is to be 50 years of age or better and a member of the Senior Center. For more information check out their Facebook page or stop down to the Senior Center. They are open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. – noon.