Three confirmed dead in Logan County after severe storms

Thursday night’s suspected tornado snapped a pole and hurled it into a window in Lakeview. Richard Parrish | Aim Media Midwest

LAKEVIEW — Three people are confirmed dead in Logan County after severe weather, including storms and tornadoes, ripped through the region Thursday night.

According to the Logan County Emergency Management Agency, multiple buildings were damaged or destroyed in the area around Indian Lake, including Lakeview and Russells Point. The damage was so widespread that the Logan County Sheriff’s Office issued an advisory at 7:38 a.m. Friday reporting that several roadways into the county have been closed off, including U.S. 33 from state Route 274 to the Auglaize County line, state Route 235 between U.S. 33 and state Route 274 and state Route 366 from state Route 117 and U.S. 33. Roadblocks have been set up at those closures, the Logan County EMA said.

Amber Fagan, president and chief executive of the Indian Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, said that Lakeview was “completely demolished” by a tornado, which hit homes, campgrounds and a laundromat, according to the Associated Press.

Due to the extent of the damage, the area is still considered an active scene with search and rescue efforts resumed at 9 a.m., according to a second advisory from the Sheriff’s office.

“If you have not been contacted directly to assist from local law enforcement, fire, EMS or the EMA, please avoid the area of Indian Lake,” the advisory read.

While Logan County authorities have been receiving a large response from the public offering assistance and donations, the best thing people can do is to stay out of the area for now to allow first responders at the scene to work, according to the EMA. This includes bringing donations of food or clothing to the area, as the infrastructure is currently not in place to receive and distribute them.

Those interested in helping are encouraged by the Logan County EMA to send cash donations to the American Red Cross or the United Way. LuLu’s Diner also posted on its Facebook page that all of its locations will be accepting donations of baby supplies, hygiene and cleaning items and more, all of which will be distributed once they are allowed back in.

Logan County was not the only area to be impacted by Thursday’s storms. A tornado was spotted north of U.S. 33 near the Auglaize-Mercer county line, according to the Auglaize County EMA. St. Marys schools issued a notification Friday morning announcing that all schools will be closed Friday.

“We sincerely hope everyone is safe and [has] a safe weekend,” the notification read.

The St. Marys Police Department advised on its Facebook page Friday morning that people avoid the area of McKinley Road east of Scott Street and Commerce Drive due to downed electric poles.

According to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center, a tornado also touched down near Coldwater, damaging a structure off Skeels Road, while hail was reported near Rockford, causing minor damage to area homes. Hail was also reported near Ottoville in Putnam County and near Jackson Center in Shelby County.

A tornado was also observed in Hancock County at state Route 37 and township Road 168. Significant damage to roofs of homes as well as partially collapsed barns was reported near township Road 29 outside Jenera.