Too close to call, 9 votes separate Knupp, Adams

Logan Rose, 17, of Sidney, unloads ballots at the Shelby County Board of Elections on Tuesday, March 19. Rose was volunteering with other members of Sidney Boy Scout Troop #97. Rose is the son of Diane and Jeff Rose. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Metz Knupp Adams

SIDNEY — One race had a clear winner, while the other race is too close to call for the two Shelby County commissioner seats.

Just nine votes separate Republicans Mack Knupp and John Adams for the Jan. 2 seat. Republican Bruce Metz was the top candidate for the Jan. 3 seat in Tuesday’s Primary Election ballot.

Unofficially, Knupp is the top vote-getter for the Jan. 2 seat with 2,592 votes. However, John Adams was just behind him with 2,583 votes. Philip Barhorst received 2,445 votes for the seat.

Metz received the most votes for the Jan. 3 seat with 4,475 votes and James Goettemoeller received 2,698 votes.

The winners of both races will be unopposed in November as no Democrat ran against them in the primary.

Either Adams or Knupp will replace Tony Bornhorst, while Metz will take over the seat held by Bob Guillozet. Both will retire when their terms end in January 2025.

One heavily discussed issue on the ballot was Sidney’s proposed 0.5% municipal income tax. 2,052 voted against the tax, and 849 voted for the tax.

Another issue that made a return on the ballot was the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department’s renewal tax levy. 4,534 voted for the tax and 4,296 voted against the tax.

In total, 9,125 ballots were cast — 933 Democratic, 7,988 Republican, and 204 nonpartisan. There was a 27.87% voter turnout.

The Shelby County Board of Elections will certify the results of the election on March 27.