Planning Commission approves combining lots

SIDNEY — The Planning Commission approved the replat of two lots to create a new lot at a meeting on March 18.

Ariel Huffman made the request for a property at 133 W. Parkwood Ave. containing a single-family house that was built over a property line several decades prior. The purpose of the replat is to allow the owner to build an addition on the rear of her house, as current zoning regulations do not allow for structures to be built over property lines.

Commissioner Ken Jensen was absent from the meeting and was excused.

The next Planning Commission meeting will be held on Monday, April 15, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.