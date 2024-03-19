McDonald’s is demolished

LUKE GRONNEBERG
An excavator makes quick work of McDonald’s on Tuesday, March 19. The excavator began early in the morning and by noon not much was left of what was the busiest McDonalds in the state of Ohio. A new McDonald’s will be rebuilt on the same location.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

