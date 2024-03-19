McDonald’s is demolished

An excavator makes quick work of McDonald’s on Tuesday, March 19. The excavator began early in the morning and by noon not much was left of what was the busiest McDonalds in the state of Ohio. A new McDonald’s will be rebuilt on the same location.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
An excavator makes quick work of McDonald’s on Tuesday, March 19. The excavator began early in the morning and by noon not much was left of what was the busiest McDonalds in the state of Ohio. A new McDonald’s will be rebuilt on the same location.
Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News
An excavator makes quick work of McDonald’s on Tuesday, March 19. The excavator began early in the morning and by noon not much was left of what was the busiest McDonalds in the state of Ohio. A new McDonald’s will be rebuilt on the same location.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
An excavator makes quick work of McDonald’s on Tuesday, March 19. The excavator began early in the morning and by noon not much was left of what was the busiest McDonalds in the state of Ohio. A new McDonald’s will be rebuilt on the same location.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
An excavator makes quick work of McDonald’s on Tuesday, March 19.
No posts to display
Weather
Sidney
overcast clouds
43.2°F
45.2°
41.8°
43 %
3.9mph
90 %
Tue
47°
Wed
44°
Thu
41°
Fri
39°
Sat
42°
937-538-4819
1451 N. Vandemark Rd.,
Sidney OH, 45365