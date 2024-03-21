Crashes

Jerry Stewart, 86, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a two-vehicle crash on March 20 at 4:23 p.m.

Stewart was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street in the left lane and Brittany Malone, 32, of Sidney, was traveling in the same direction in the right lane. Stewart attempted to turn right into a parking lot in front of Malone, causing a collision. Stewart’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing and Malone’s vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing.

• Danny C. Coverstone, was cited with right of way at a private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on March 18 at 12:56 p.m.

Kasey Jo Carr, 44, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street when Coverstone pulled out of a driveway on the right side of the roadway and struck Carr. Carr’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing and Carr was evaluated by Sidney EMS for suspected minor injuries but was not taken to a medical facility.

• No one was cited after a vehicle struck a pedestrian on March 18 at 6:50 a.m.

Isabella F. Winfield, 16, of Sidney, was crossing Fourth Avenue using the crosswalk at the intersection of Campbell Road. An unknown vehicle began turning right from Campbell Road to Fourth Avenue and struck Winfield. After a brief conversation, the vehicle left. Winfield had suspected minor injuries but was not evaluated by an EMS agency or taken to a medical facility.

Police call log

WEDNESDAY

-10:35 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to breaking and entering in progress in the 900 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-9:45 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 2000 block of Andrew Court.

-9:45 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-9:21 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-8:30 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 300 block of South Main Avenue.

-4:23 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:43 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Jefferson Street and North Main Avenue.

-3:05 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of North Miami Avenue and Jefferson Street.

-2:26 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 2000 block of Fair Road.

-2:15 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 500 block of Wilson Avenue.

-1:38 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of South Kuther Road.

-12:59 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 100 block of Franklin Avenue.

-11:16 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 200 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-10:03 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-8:51 a.m.: warrant. Bradley M. Brooks, 27, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:59 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of Second Avenue.

TUESDAY

-9:30 p.m.: crime in progress. Talton Dewayne Pratt, 42, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

-7:04 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-5:49 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 500 block of East Court Street.

-4 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 500 block of West Parkwood Street.

-12:41 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-11:48 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-9:54 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

MONDAY

-11:52 p.m.: crime in progress. Joshua Donald Russell, 39, of Sidney, was arrested for driving while under the influence.

-7:39 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-7:28 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-4:30 p.m.: crime in progress. Keianna Alyssa Williams, 30; Brianna Caitlin Hess, 30; and David Joseph Gaier, 46, of Piqua, were arrested for drug trafficking and possessing criminal tools.

-3:55 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:45 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 600 block of Campbell Road.

-2:51 p.m.: crime in progress. Gregory T. Wilson, 59, of Sidney, was arrested for trespassing.

-2:40 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-2:30 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

-2:30 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 200 block of East Court Street.

-2:18 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Marilyn Drive.

-1:58 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 600 block of Linden Avenue.

-12:56 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-10:04 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-7:20 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Campbell Road.

Fire, rescue call log

WEDNESDAY

-5:36 to 6:26 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-2:20 a.m. to 8:56 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

MONDAY

-5:14 a.m. to 9:29 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

MARCH 17

-12:53 a.m. to 7:29 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

MARCH 16

-9:18 a.m. to 9:06 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-5:09 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

MARCH 15

-2:02 to 11:58 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

-5:35 a.m. to 10:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

MARCH 14

-11:31 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-1:51 a.m. to 11:21 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

MARCH 13

-7:58 a.m. to 7:52 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-11:15 a.m. to 5:46 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell