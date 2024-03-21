Out of the past

125 Years

March 21, 1899

E.J. Griffis had a narrow escape from serious injury in his warehouse yesterday afternoon. He was attempting to put a new belt on one of the machines in the upper portion of the building when his coat caught on a set screw on the line shaft and began winding around the shaft. Griffis braced himself until the coat was torn completely from his body.

100 Years

March 21, 1924

Masonic leaders from throughout Ohio were in Sidney yesterday for the funeral services of William T. McLean held from the family home on Franklin Avenue.

Members of the Peerless Orchestra have attracted their share of attention with their playing and singing at the Buick Spring Opening and auto show where they performed Thursday and Friday evenings. This is a local organization that has played together for the past several years.

75 Years

March 21, 1949

A fully equipped 1949 Ford police cruiser for the city of Sidney was turned over to local officials today by E.P. Leighty, Jr., sales manager for Glore Auto Sales. The new city police patrol car, fully equipped with radio and light controls, was purchased by the city from the Glore agency for $1,694.

An organized reserve ordinance unit for Shelby County will be established at a meeting tomorrow at the local armory, Captain Leo F. Brown, unit instructor of the organized reserve and Capt. Wallace Masteller, of Sidney, announced today.

50 Years

March 21, 1974

An unexpected discovery was made Tuesday morning following the previous night’s council session: the city’s tape recorder failed to record the meeting. The recording went dead shortly after At-Large Councilman David Lodge began his invocation.

JACKSON CENTER – When the travel trailer business of Airstream skidded to a halt last year, executives got together and plotted a strategy to manufacture diversified aluminum products. “If it’s made of aluminum, we’ll try to build it,” stated Charles Manchester, president.

FRIDAY PERCH IS BACK IN TOWN! All you can eat, including mashed potatoes, cole slaw & roll, $1.99. L & K restaurant, 1541 W. Michigan.

Construction is progressing on the 80,000-bushel grain elevator at Leininger Grain Co., Maplewood. The structure replaces the one that collapsed of old age last October.

25 Years

March 21, 1999

Loramie mills of Ft, Loramie obtained an important certification in its business. It has been certified as an organic supplier of soybeans and corn. Kathy Siegel reported the company passed strict standards and its products will now be certified organic. They produce about 1,000 bushels of organic corn and ten tons of bean meal per week.

Russia 7th grader Steven Hoying has placed in the Ohio MathCounts competition. Hoying, 12 years old, placed 4th. He will now get to travel to the national competition in Washington, D.C. he was the highest-scoring 7th grader in the country, Steven is the son of Doug and Amy Hoying.

