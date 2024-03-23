Lehman students compete in District Science Day

Lehman Catholic High School students Ben O’Leary, left to right, Isabel Flores, Emilee Vanskiver, Benton Verrill, Alex Goubeaux, Emi Wray, and Cathy Hudson participated in the Ohio Academy of Science Upper Miami Valley District Science Day held at Edison State Community College in Piqua on Saturday, March 9.

SIDNEY – Seven students from Lehman Catholic High School participated in the Ohio Academy of Science Upper Miami Valley District Science Day, held at Edison State Community College in Piqua, on Saturday, March 9.

Students from Champaign, Darke, Miami, and Shelby counties exhibited projects in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Emilee VanSkiver and Benton Verrill, received superior ratings and Isabel Flores, Emi Wray, Ben O’Leary, Alex Goubeaux, and Cathy Hudson received excellent ratings.

The following Lehman Catholic students received special awards and cash prizes:

• Emilee VanSkiver earned a perfect score of 40 points and received an award and $100 from the Troy Fish and Game Club for Environmental Sciences. She also earned 3rd place and $50 from the Southwest Ohio Water Environment Association.

• Isabel Flores earned second place and $75 from the Southwest Ohio Water Environmental Association. She also received the Outstanding Science or Engineering Project Award from Edison State Community College.

• Ben O’Leary received an award and $50 from the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

The two Lehman Catholic students who received a superior rating will compete at the State Science Day, a virtual event with judging to begin in April.

Tracy Hall, Lehman Catholic Science Department teacher, mentored the students in preparation for the event.

Lehman Catholic High School is the only state-chartered, Roman-Catholic comprehensive institution that provides secondary education for the students of Auglaize, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami, and Shelby counties in West Central Ohio. The school is dual accredited by the North Central Association Commission on accreditation and school improvement and the Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association.