Crashes

Kristian Graham Kilpatrick, 17, of Fenton, Michigan, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on March 22 at 4:47 p.m.

Kilpatrick was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 behind Man Mohan Mehta, 58, of Canton, Michigan, when Kilpatrick rear-ended Mehta. Kilpatrick’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing and the vehicle Mehta was driving was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• Michelle L. Vanskiver, 55, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on March 21 at 12:57 a.m.

A vehicle owned by Preston B. Rogan, of Bellefontaine, was parked on Main Avenue. Vanskiver was in the parking spot next to the vehicle, and when she backed out she struck the vehicle.

Police call log

MONDAY

-5:59 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-3:32 a.m.: recovered property. Police recovered stolen property or a vehicle in the 300 block of Maple Street.

-12:14 a.m.: shooting. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the area of Lynn Street and South Wagner Avenue.

SUNDAY

-9:05 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 400 block of North Lester Avenue.

-7:20 p.m.:suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of East Hoewisher Road.

-7:19 p.m.: shooting. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the 100 block of Village Green Drive.

-12:24 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-11:45 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue.

SATURDAY

-9:26 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-8:17 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of Sophia Avenue.

-5:17 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 600 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-4:27 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 1000 block of Fair Oaks Drive.

-1:40 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 400 block of Second Avenue.

-8:55 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-6:11 a.m.: death. Police responded to a death in the 300 block of South Wagner Avenue.

-2:24 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 800 block of Johnston Drive.

-1:12 a.m.: assault. Police responded to an assault in progress in the 800 block of West Russell Road.

-12:59 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of South Main Avenue.

FRIDAY

-8:24 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of Second Avenue.

-8:11 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 100 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-7:04 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-4:47 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash at mile marker 92 on Interstate 75.

-4:26 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

-4:01 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 400 block of North Main Avenue.

-3:47 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 200 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-3:11 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-1:20 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 400 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-12:39 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-11:32 a.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 800 block of Clinton Avenue.

-9:44 a.m.: breaking and entering. Police received a report of past breaking and entering in the 400 block of Riverside Drive.

-9:21 a.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-3:52 a.m.: warrant. Michael Shannon Mathena, 43, of Columbus, was arrested on a warrant.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell