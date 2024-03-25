Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

March 17-23

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to three emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s one less than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington, and excluding the village of Russia. There were no calls for the week to Springcreek Township in Miami County where Spirit EMS serves as the secondary contracted ambulance provider to that area.

Of the three dispatches, there were two transports from the scene. Spirit EMS was dispatched on a secondary call while the first-out unit was already on another call in the district. While another Spirit EMS unit was en route, it was learned the patient was located at a home in the Fort Loramie EMS jurisdiction, thus they were dispatched and handled the call, and the Spirit EMS backup unit was disregarded.

Of the patients transported, one was taken to Wilson Health in Sidney and one was transported to Kettering Health in Troy.

Spirit EMS responded to 100 percent of its dispatched calls for the week.