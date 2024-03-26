Book For Babies available at Amos Library

MELANIE SPEICHER
-
0

SIDNEY — Amos Library is part of Books For Babies, a division of the American Library Association.

Children who are raised around books have a much higher success rate in school than those who aren’t. Unfortunately, too many homes in America don’t have a single book for their kids to enjoy.

Books For Babies lets a parent/guardian get a child started on a love for reading by allowing the parent/guardian to check out books they’ll enjoy for free. If interested in signing up or have any questions, visit Amos Library and talk to the Children’s librarian.

