Jackson Center plans eclipse get together

JACKSON CENTER — On April 8, Jackson Center will be holding a get together at Wally Byam Memorial Park from 2 to 4 p.m. for the solar eclipse called The Tiger Eclipse.

Jackson Center is at the center of the totality of the eclipse, making it a prime spot to view it. The event will feature music, food, drinks, and activities for everyone.

By attending the event, participants will be supporting a newly formed non-profit organization called Giving-It-For-Tomorrow. The organization empowers underprivileged communities around the state of Ohio. There will also be a silent auction to benefit the Indian Lake/Russell Point Tornado disaster.

Admission is free for anyone who wishes to attend.