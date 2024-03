Soreyn Bollheimer, left, lifts a bucket brimming with Easter eggs as he eyeballs one more on the ground with his mom, Sierra Hecht, both of Houston. Soreyn was attending the annual Lockington Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, March 23. The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department is currently looking for new volunteers. Soreyn is also the son of Kyle Bollheimer.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News