Out of the past

125 Years

March 26, 1899

The Diamond Garment Cutting School will be formally opened in Sidney in the Voress hall over Voress’ grocery on March 28. A lecture on the subject of scientific costume making will be given to which all ladies interested in dress are cordially invited.

——-

The Sidney Clothing Store is being wired for electric lights.

100 Years

March 26, 1924

Members of city council at their meeting last evening instructed the city solicitor to prepare the necessary legislation so the city will get all the funds collected on fines assessed under the Crabbe Act. Compensation of street cleaners was set at $12 to $18 per week.

75 Years

March 26, 1949

The new organ at the Immaculate Conception Church, Botkins will be dedicated in special services Sunday with Rev. John J. Brinker, pastor of Holy Rosary Church, St. Marys, taking part. Miss Maya Helmstetter, organist of the St. Marys Church, will present an organ recital.

——-

Ideal lunch room is to be opened at 114 East North Street on Monday according to owners Mr. and Mrs. Ray J. Webb. The lunch room will be located adjacent to the new Sidney Bus Center, in the group of buildings owned by Pete Farmakis.

50 Years

March 26, 1974

The first step toward realization of a city-wide bicycle route was scheduled to begin today. Installation of sign posts for the projected 12.4-mile bikeway was set today, noted Supt. Richard Flanagan of the Parks and Recreation Dept. There will be 132 signs noting starting and ending points and directional turns.

——-

A campaign aimed at raising about $1 million for Wilson Memorial Hospital is tentatively scheduled to be launched in November according to Carl P. Rueth, president of the hospital’s board of trustees. Reelected to three-year terms on the board were Dr. John Beigel, Eugene Elsass, Thomas Francis, George Schmidt and Dr. Ned. Smith.

——-

Construction is underway for an additional motel facility on the city’s west side. The Day’s Inn Motel, with a restaurant, will be the third such facility in the area. It is located off Folkerth Avenue. It will contain 122 rooms and 1,000 square foot swimming pool.

——-

An air pollution collection system which collects about 200 pounds of sludge per hour is now in operation at Wagner Division, General Housewares Corp., Fair Road. Area residents and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency had complained about air pollution being emitted from the plant. Installation of the “scrubber” equipment cost Wagner about $150,000. Water and air are introduced at high velocity and the dust collects onto fine water particles.

25 Years

March 26, 1999

Not many gave Botkins a chance. The Trojans basketball team was the underdog facing the 23-1 Ft. Recovery Indians who were ranked #4 in the final poll. Botkins lost by just 2 points, 52-50. Todd Dietz and Ryan Gutman were key contributors. Ft. Recovery now will advance to the state tournament.

——-

It is Red Glove Revue time again. The bi-annual show features community members engaging in comedy and dramatic acts all in an effort to raise funds for Charity League. Popular acts this featured Phil Gilardi, Dan Gilardi and Tom Bender performing as the Three-Tonners. About 1,350 people attended the three nights of performances.

