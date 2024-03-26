Jackson Center School Board approves sixth-grade camping trip

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — The yearly overnight sixth-grade camping trip to Camp Willson near Bellefontaine has been approved by the Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education during its March meeting. It will be a two-night trip with daily outdoor activities from April 29 to May 1.

The board of education accepted the $7,613 donation from EMI Corp.. This is the seventh year in a row that EMI Corp. made such a donation to the school. The board expresses their extreme gratitude for it.

They discussed possible color combinations for roof, brick, wainscoting, and doors on the multi-purpose building on Hamer Street. Naming of the building is being planned to take place among the student body.

They accepted Deanna Dodds’s, aide, resignation due to retirement per an agreed upon date in her contract. They also accepted the resignation of David Staub, technology teacher, and Andrea Webb, intervention specialist, per the end of their contract year. Andrea Webb will be returning to Jackson Center School as a certified aide next year. The supplemental contract for Dawn Luthman, the part-time assistant track coach, was approved for the current season.