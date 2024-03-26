Botkins BOE approves personnel items

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

BOTKINS — The Botkins Local School District’s Board of Education hired Emily Jones as a substitute teacher for the 2023-24 school year at $100 a day during its March meeting The school board has accepted the resignation of Connie Smith, a bus driver and cafeteria worker, effective March 8, 2024. Craig Kohler was hired as a substitute bus driver for the 2023-24 year. Diana Tennant was approved as the volunteer junior high track coach.

The Land Lab Project will begin moving forward with Schnippel Construction very soon. The board adopted a resolution to allow the school grounds to be used for the Botkins Carnival this year. They accepted five donations for the school: $800 from the Roggenkemp Family for the Roggenkemp Scholarship Fund; $1,000 from the First National Bank for the First National Bank Scholarship Fund; $163 from Myers Tavern and $1,000 from an anonymous donor was given to the girl’s basketball team; and an anonymous donor gave $1,000 to the boys basketball team.

Coach Phil Groves received his 100th career win as a varsity head basketball coach recently.

Rory Mack made history by placing first in the State Creed Speaking Contest, advancing her to the state competition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, in September 2024.

Gary Sanchez set three new school records recently. First was in the 200 freestyle swim with the time of 2:02.10, placing 25th at the district level. Along with his team mates Reis Aselage, Oliver Schmerge, and Carson Heuker, they set a record for the 400 Freestyle Relay Swim at 3:34.25, placing 9th at the district level. Along with his teammates Reis Aselage, Conner Butcher, and Carson Heuker, they broke a 23-yea-old record in the 200 Medley Relay Swim at 1:49.06.

Bella Bucio also broke multiple school records as well. First was in the 100 Butterfly Swim with the time of 1:01.90. Next was in the 200 Individual Medley (IM) with a time of 2:17.58. Third was in the 200 Freestyle swim at 1:59.81, becoming the sectional champion in that event. Lastly, was in the 100 backstroke event with the time of 58.70 also becoming the sectional champion, earning the title of fastest sophomore in the state. Unfortunately, she did place 10th at the division II state level. Other records she set were with her team mates Emma Roberts, Aubree Topp, and Alaina Mann in the 400 Freestyle Relay with the time of 4:02.40. At this event, they were the sectional runner-ups, and 13th at the district level. Also, along with teammates Emma Roberts, Aubree Topp, and Avary Hanby, they set a record in the 200 Medley Relay with the time of 2:03.48, placing 18th at the district level.