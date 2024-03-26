Troy’s Rindler builds donation milestone

Doug Rindler, of Troy, made his 100th lifetime donation of blood on March 21. Courtesy photo by Solvita

DAYTON – Troy donor Doug Rindler is a builder by trade and a “Donor for Life” by dedication. He reached the milestone of 100 lifetime donations with Solvita with a triple platelet donation March 21 at the Solvita Dayton Center.

Rindler began donating platelets while living in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He’s been a platelet donor with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) since 2007.

“I wasn’t donating routinely the last five or six years, but I’m trying to come every two weeks,” Rindler said. He made 20 donations in 2023 and reached his 100th donation with his eighth donation of 2024.

He has been especially focused on the mission of blood donations since learning the plight of Kevin Pleiman, a colleague in the construction industry.

Pleiman is a Fort Loramie construction contractor and father of five who continues to recover from severe burns suffered last December while burning lumber. He has undergone 18 skin graft surgeries and received 27 transfusions of blood, platelets, and plasma.

“When something like what happened to Kevin Pleiman happens in our community, it reinforces the need to donate, especially when it’s someone you know,” said Rindler. “Every encounter I’ve had with Kevin has been pleasant.”

The Feb. 20 blood drive at St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie was dedicated to in Kevin and totaled 329 donors including 21 platelet and plasma donors. Kevin’s need for platelets was especially inspiring to Rindler.

“I give and I have a routine,” said Doug. “But I don’t want to lose sight of the fact that it’s benefiting people.”

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.