BBB’s WiBN Program accepting speaker proposals for its leadership conference

DAYTON – WiBN’s Leadership Conference is a talked-about annual events of the year for women in business. This year, 300-plus women are expected to gather at this in-person event, which will inspire, influence and impact the attendees. The event is designed by women for women and will bring solid and unique insights to change how business gets done. This one-day event features first-class speakers, networking opportunities and a vendor marketplace to connect with others personally and professionally.

WiBN is in the process of planning for this year’s event. The theme this year is “Prepare To Propel.” It will be held on Nov. 12 at Sinclair Community College. Could you be one of our conference speakers? If you’re interested in being a presenter, complete and return a speaker proposal by Monday, April 1. You can request a speaker proposal form by calling 937-610-2277 or emailing [email protected]. Successful presenters will be notified in May/June 2024.

Presentations should be about 40 minutes in length, including a question and answer opportunity. Interactive elements are encouraged to get people talking and/or moving. The submission of a completed proposal form does not in any way guarantee the submitter or presenters a speaking session slot at the conference. All speakers and session submissions are reviewed by the Conference Planning Committee.

Sessions are selected to fit with the annual theme of the conference and the appropriateness of the topics for women in business. There will be presentations on overall leadership and specific skills. Skill tracks under consideration are marketing, human resources and entrepreneurship.

