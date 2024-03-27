Police call log
TUESDAY
-11:58 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Foraker Avenue.
-10:30 p.m.: intoxicated subject. Police responded to an intoxicated person in the 400 block of East Court Street.
-9:56 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 800 block of Park Street.
-9:13 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of North Vandemark Road.
-8:43 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Forest Street.
-5:36 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the Sidney area.
-5:06 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 100 block of West Poplar Street.
-4:55 p.m.: summons. Dwayne Odney King, 55, of DeGraff, received a summons to appear in court for assault.
-4:31 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 700 block of South Kuther Road.
-3:27 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 200 block of South Ohio Avenue.
-3 p.m.: crime in progress. Shane Earl Phipps, 23, of Dayton, was arrested for domestic violence.
-2:37 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a breaking and entering in progress in the 300 block of Enterprise Avenue.
-1:52 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.
-10:24 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of East Poplar Street.
-8:59 a.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 500 block of Buckeye Avenue.
-7:58 a.m.: criminal mischief. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 100 block of North Ohio Avenue.
-1:05 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of South Walnut Avenue.
Fire, rescue call log
WEDNESDAY
-2:38 to 6:25 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.
TUESDAY
-4:11 a.m. to 11:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.
MONDAY
-11:53 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
-4:53 a.m. to 11:39 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.
MARCH 24
-12:31 a.m. to 11:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.
MARCH 23
-12:06 a.m. to 11:47 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 14 calls.
MARCH 22
-6:27 a.m. to 10:09 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.
-8:53 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
MARCH 21
-5:18 a.m. to 10:49 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 17 calls.
-6:08 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
MARCH 20
-9:46 a.m. to 9:47 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.
-9:20 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
