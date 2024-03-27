County record

Sheriff’s call log

TUESDAY

-8:23 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to vandalism in the 11000 block of Wenger Road in Anna.

-6:23 a.m.: breaking and entering. Deputies responded to breaking and entering in the 5000 block of state Route 29.

MONDAY

-10:51 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a property damage crash in the area of South Fourth Avenue and Fair Road.

Village call log

MONDAY

-4:25 p.m.: threats. Jackson Center Police responded to threats in the 600 block of East Pike Street.

Fire, rescue log

TUESDAY

-12:04 to 9:08 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-1:03 a.m.: carbon monoxide investigation. Crews responded to one call.

MONDAY

-5:40 to 11:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-3:03 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell