Sheriff’s call log
TUESDAY
-8:23 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to vandalism in the 11000 block of Wenger Road in Anna.
-6:23 a.m.: breaking and entering. Deputies responded to breaking and entering in the 5000 block of state Route 29.
MONDAY
-10:51 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a property damage crash in the area of South Fourth Avenue and Fair Road.
Village call log
MONDAY
-4:25 p.m.: threats. Jackson Center Police responded to threats in the 600 block of East Pike Street.
Fire, rescue log
TUESDAY
-12:04 to 9:08 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.
-1:03 a.m.: carbon monoxide investigation. Crews responded to one call.
MONDAY
-5:40 to 11:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.
-3:03 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell