Find out how tax dollars are spent

To the editor:

Sherrod Brown is working to lower our grocery bills??!! How ridiculous. Our government has spent (wasted) trillions of dollars within the last 3 years. The more money they print, the higher inflation goes.

Evidently, he does not understand supply and demand either, but thinks we need more government control. He also said that the term shrinkflation was started by the media, but it started with Joe Biden. We don’t need another bill. We need less government waste.

Please take some time to find out how your tax dollars are spent. Go to Citizens against government waste website or check out any information about the “pork spending.” It would also help if we could vote out the do-nothing Senators.

Brenda Lazier

Sidney