Spring cleaning

Landon Davis, of Sidney, wrestles to free a large branch that became entangled with bushes when he cut it down. Davis was hired to cut the large bush down in a yard along Russell Road on Monday, March 26.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Landon Davis, of Sidney, wrestles to free a large branch that became entangled with bushes when he cut it down.
No posts to display
Weather
Sidney
overcast clouds
41.5°F
43.7°
39.8°
85 %
4.2mph
93 %
Wed
48°
Thu
50°
Fri
57°
Sat
60°
Sun
62°
937-538-4819
1451 N. Vandemark Rd.,
Sidney OH, 45365