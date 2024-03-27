Spring cleaning

LUKE GRONNEBERG
-
0

Landon Davis, of Sidney, wrestles to free a large branch that became entangled with bushes when he cut it down. Davis was hired to cut the large bush down in a yard along Russell Road on Monday, March 26.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Landon Davis, of Sidney, wrestles to free a large branch that became entangled with bushes when he cut it down.

No posts to display