Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• The annual Young Masters exhibit featuring the artwork of students in grades K – 12 is returning to the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. This exhibition of artistic creations by Troy’s talented art students will be on display until April 7, 2024. The Hayner Center is located at 301 W. Main St. in Troy, Ohio. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Hours of operation are Monday 7–9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 – 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.

TUESDAY, APRIL 2

• Your Hometown Stations Meteorologist Conner Prince will give a presentation titled “Weathering the Total Solar Eclipse in West-Central Ohio” at 2 p.m. in James F. Dicke Hall. Free and open to the public.

FRIDAY, APRIL 5-MONDAY, APRIL 8

• The Greenville VFW, 219 N. Ohio St., is hosting a Solar Eclipse Weekend Bash. Pre-eclipse warmup is planned for April 5 with music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. with Tom Everhart; April 6, with music from 7:30-10:30. There is no cover charge for the music events. Hunts food trailer will be onsite all four days. The total solar eclipse party starts at noon April 8 with a cover charge of $15, members excluded. Free eclipse glasses will be given to the first 100 guests. The band Triple Nickle will perform from noon-4 p.m. There will be a raffle for a half hog or $300.

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

• Shelby County Master Gardeners will host a garden talk at the Amos Public Library from 6:30 until 7:45 p.m. Dave McPheron, owner of Star Farms Native Plants near Kenton, will present a program titled “Natives: Why and How.” The program is free and open to the public. There will be handouts, snacks, and a door prize. No pre-registration is necessary.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

• The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department has scheduled two clean-up day sites from 8 a.m. to noon at the Inn Between in Dinsmore Township and the Houston Community Center in Loramie The community effort is being organized by the Health Department in partnership with township officials. Solid waste containers will be made available by funds from the Health Department, Shelby County Township Trustees and the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District. Go to shelbycountyhealthdept.org for more details and the flyer.

SATURDAY,M JULY 27-SUNDAY, JULY 28

• The Gathering at Garst, managed by the Darke County Parks, will be held at Garst Museum and Prairie Ridge Meadow, Greenville.

SATURDAY, AUG. 31

• Country Legends Festival, part of the West Liberty Labor Day Festival, planned for Saturday, Aug. 31, at Lions Park in West Liberty. The lineup includes Tracy Lawrence, 10 p.m.; Diamond Rio, 8 p.m.; Chris Cagle, 6 p.m.; an Blackhawk, 4 p.m. Gates open at 3 p.m. The event raises money for local charities, nonprofits and local families dealing with medical expenses. Early bird tickets start at $64 for the day and are on sale now at www.clfestival.com. One dollar of every ticket sale goes to Tracy Lawrence’s nonprofit organization to help fight homelessness.