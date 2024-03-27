Let yourself go

ONGOING
• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.
• The annual Young Masters exhibit featuring the artwork of students in grades K – 12 is returning to the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. This exhibition of artistic creations by Troy’s talented art students will be on display until April 7, 2024. The Hayner Center is located at 301 W. Main St. in Troy, Ohio. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Hours of operation are Monday 7–9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 – 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.
TUESDAY, APRIL 2
SATURDAY,M JULY 27-SUNDAY, JULY 28
• The Gathering at Garst, managed by the Darke County Parks, will be held at Garst Museum and Prairie Ridge Meadow, Greenville.
SATURDAY, AUG. 31
• Country Legends Festival, part of the West Liberty Labor Day Festival, planned for Saturday, Aug. 31, at Lions Park in West Liberty. The lineup includes Tracy Lawrence, 10 p.m.; Diamond Rio, 8 p.m.; Chris Cagle, 6 p.m.; an Blackhawk, 4 p.m. Gates open at 3 p.m. The event raises money for local charities, nonprofits and local families dealing with medical expenses. Early bird tickets start at $64 for the day and are on sale now at www.clfestival.com. One dollar of every ticket sale goes to Tracy Lawrence’s nonprofit organization to help fight homelessness.