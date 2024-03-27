Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of February 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Kyren Jarrek Stanley, 21, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension – dismissed, $105 fine.

Anita Watren, 47, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension – dismissed, $111 fine.

Ronald Richard Witechoswsky III, 20, of Lincoln Park, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Barchel A. Fields, 68, of Florissant, Missouri, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Issac L. Edwards, 21, of Piqua, was charged with no operator license, $155 fine.

Ernest H. Bunglik, 45, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nicholas James Mark Brussell, 26, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Wesley Scott Bruner, 50, of Franklin, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Randy J. Brueggert, 39, of Jackson Center, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Abbigale M. Ayers, 32, of Columbus, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Geraldo David Emerson Atkinson, 35, of Kawkawlin, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Curtis David McMaster, 29, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Johnny Williams, 32, of Bellefontaine, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Alison M. Bruns, 18, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Patty L. Wheeler, 49, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Ian Joseph Welbaum, 38, of Troy, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Zachary Thomas Shroyer, 30, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Tennell Aline Mathis-Kuehne, 26, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Mason A. Schaffer, 24, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Dustin Andrew Drill, 25, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Devion Deante Hicks, 32, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $122 fine.

Emma S. Tinkle, 23, of Cincinnati, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Kyle Mitchell Low, 20, of Houston, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

George E. Hampton, 41, of Dayton, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Jenna Cox, 31, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license and failure to control/weaving, $186 fine.

Jay A. Brown, 64, of Minster, was charged with stopping for school bus, $180 fine.

Adesoji Ottman Shittu, 54, of Burlington, Ontario, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Trevor L. Henson, 44, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $161 fine.

Andy Hancock, 39, of Troy, was charged with driving under restrictions – child support – dismissed, $111 fine.

Sarja Jatta, 20, of Sidney, was charged with operating motor vehicle with temporary permit, $161 fine.

Daniel R. Brown, 65, of DeGraff, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Haleigh Marie Smith, 18, of Piqua, was charged with passing vehicles to left, $130 fine.

Kyle Alan Wildermuth, 48, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Diana Lynn Wall, 60, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Stephen Andrew Miner IV, 28, of Wapakoneta, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Ronald William Hixenbaugh, 57, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jude Anthony Counts, 18, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Marilee D. Farley, 47, of Fort Loramie, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $105 fine.

Frank E. Hillenbrand, 48, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension – dismissed, $111 fine.

James Evans, 34, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license and obedience to traffic control devices, $288 fine.

Eddie R. Brunson, 35, of Huntsville, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Kenneth A. Henderson, 35, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

John R. Ellison, 41, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

John David Boerger, 72, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Andrew Christopher Brideweser, 22, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Richard Thomas Cordonnier, 53, of Piqua, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Jada Justice Tate, 22, of Pickerington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Maranda M. Martin, 43, of Wapakoneta, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Dean Li, 61, of Broadview Heights, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Amy Marie Larger, 50, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kerri E. Carr, 18, of Addison, Illinois, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Robert Lee Hampton Jr., 18, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.