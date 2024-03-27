Out of the past

125 Years

March 27, 1899

John Loughlin, Sidney businessman, has been named to the board of directors of the newly organized American Furniture Company. Headquarters of the firm, in which a number of Ohio and Indiana men are financially interested, are located in New York City.

100 Years

March 27, 1924

The Village of Minster is the first to go on official record in its desire to promote a cross-country link, connecting the National and Lincoln highways. The village council and Minster Commercial Club have petitioned for a federal highway between Vandalia and Van Wert and paving the 16 miles of unpaved highway in the counties of Miami, Shelby, Auglaize and Mercer Counties.

75 Years

March 27, 1949

Approximately 35 Pemberton High School students will report to Sidney High School this fall for their secondary education and the Perry Township High School will be temporarily discontinued. The announcement of this decision was made today following a meeting last evening at which the action was approved by a 3 to 2 vote by the Perry Board. The students will attend the Sidney High School on a tuition basis.

——-

With distribution yesterday of hundreds of baby chicks from the Miami County Hatchery to 40 boys and girls in Sidney and Shelby County Schools, the third annual chick program sponsored by the Sidney Kiwanis Club got underway. Feed will be furnished by 11 elevators in the county with the finished products to be entered in competition at the Shelby County Fair.

50 Years

March 27, 1974

Final plans were made for the formation of a YMCA sponsored Community Little Theatre Club this week. Temporary officers are Mrs. Deanie Ahl, chairman; Mrs. Jo Carlisle, recording secretary; Mrs. and Mrs. Malcolm White, the Rev. Robert Schneider, Tom George, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Blust, Mrs. Jayne Rieck, Gary Mintchell, Vicki Livingston, William Ahl, Jacquelynn Smole, Judy Carity, Susan Wicker and John Dunathan.

——-

Robert M. Hepler, president of the Spot Restaurant in Sidney and representative of the National Restaurant Association is a member of the Hennessy Awards Evaluation Team that will select this month the Outstanding Facility Food Service Operation in the U.S. Air Force.

——-

Work is continuing on the more than $800,000 expansion of the Sidney Municipal Building, West Avenue. The addition, west of the present structure, will include a new police facility and additional fire department bay.

25 Years

March 27, 1999

This will be a first for the county. Tony Proffitt will be part of the U.S Special Olympics team which will compete in the World Championships in North Caroline. He will be on the basketball team. Proffitt, 17, was on the team which won the Division I state championship beating Lorain by 40 points. He averages 17-17 points a game.

——-

Wilson Memorial Hospital will be joining a cooperative group. Participants will be Sidney, Wayne hospital in Greenville and Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy. Tom Boecker, president and CEO of Wilson, commented the agreement “formalizes activities which have been ongoing for a number of years. The shares serd services include, clinical, technical and administrative matters. Boecker assured the community will not lose any autonomy.

