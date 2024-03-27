YMCA launches campaign to support community needs

Campaign Chair Beth Roe talks how sheճ helped with classes and how the ymca has brought many friends into her life. Roe spoke during The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Community Partners Campaign kickoff. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News David O’Leary speaks during The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Community Partners Campaign kickoff. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY– The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA launched its annual Community Partners Campaign on March 14, 2024, with a noon luncheon at the Y.

This year’s theme is “Inspire Hope, Ignite Change” and the campaign co-chairs are Beth Roe, Realty 2000, and Adam Vanderhorst, Prudential advisers.

Roe, a long time Y member and YMCA fitness instructor, says “I wholeheartedly believe in the Y’s mission. The Y is good for mind, body, and spirit and I truly believe in it.” She added she feels inspired by the members she meets and tries to inspire them as well.

Vanderhorst has grown up at the Y, and is a member of the YMCA’s Board of Directors and the Chair of the Y’s Marketing Committee.

“Growing up at the Y, I found a safe environment that offered opportunities to try new things. I learned the value of being a helpful member of our community through the Y’s Leadership Club by volunteering and gaining valuable leadership skills. I even met my wife at the Y, who also shares a passion for the Y’s mission.”

“Beth is an extremely dedicated staff member,” said David O’Leary, CEO of the Y. “She is inspiring, full of positive energy, and is a catalyst for change in our community, and Adam is making an impact on countless lives in our community by volunteering at the Y. There are few individuals who are as connected and committed to the Mission of the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA as Adam and Beth and I am grateful for their service and willingness to help lead this year’s campaign.”

The testimonial speaker for this year‘s campaign kick-off was Marie Strunk, of Sidney. She shared she had medical issues related to being overweight.

“I weighed 315 pounds and realized that I wasn’t able to do daily activities. I was in a lot of pain,” said Strunk.

Her doctor recommended gastric bypass surgery – but emphasized that she would need to modify her eating habits and also exercise. “I was a single mom of three children, one with a disability. I didn’t have a whole lot of money,” says Strunk. With the help of the YMCA’s financial assistance program she was able to get a membership at a reduced rate.

She adds, “I started classes, I was eating right, listening to what the instructors said. They gave me a lot of good knowledge, a lot of good education about health and fitness. I felt like I grew a family. Friends and family – people I could trust. I got a good understanding of what fitness and health is about, the long term benefits you get from taking care of your body.”

Strunk added that once she committed to working out regularly she went from 220 pounds to her current weight of 160 pounds.

“I feel a lot better. I’m able to get out and play with my kids – even after working a 12 hour shift. I would like to thank those that donate to the Community Partners Program at the Y. My life and my kids lives has changed drastically. We have all made excellent changes for the better,” she said.

Approximately 70% of children in the Y Child Development Center receive some sort of financial assistance and 24% of the Y’s members receive membership or program assistance. The need is great in Sidney and Shelby County and continues to rise.

The total 2024 campaign goal, between staff, board, public, and major gifts divisions, is $141,000, with all funds supporting the over $300,000 the Y provides annually in financial assistance to members of the community for childcare, membership, youth programming, swim lessons, and chronic disease support programs such as LiveSTRONG at the YMCA and Total Health Works Parkinson Wellnesss Program.

“Donating to this campaign truly helps,” said Strunk. “I feel like this program is a big blessing and takes a weight off of a lot of people’s shoulders.”

O’Leary commented, “Marie spent so many years working and struggling through her life challenges. She is the ultimate reason for all of her miraculous changes. But the Y was one important partner. Several of our Y staff were also partners in her journey. The volunteers who help raise the necessary funds from past campaigns and again this year, are partners in Marie’s story. And the donors who give generously to our campaign are certainly partners who helped Marie and thousands of others make a profound change in their lives. Without this campaign, the Y would not be able to provide the financial assistance that allows thousands of people – children, teens and adults of all ages to participate in the programs that we offer.”

To hear Strunk’s Y Story and to learn more about how a person can support the Y’s cause, visit https://sidney–ymca.org/give. Questions can be directed to O’Leary at 937-492-9134 or email [email protected].