Out of the past

125 Years

March 28, 1899

The following report comes from London: “Guglielmo Marconi, the inventor who recently obtained permission from the French government to establish a station on the French coast for the purpose of experimenting with wireless telegraphy between England and France, announces he has conducted successful experiments between the two shores. The experiments were conducted with the Morse code, which was read as distinctly as if the termini had been connected by wires.

100 Years

March 28, 1924

John Kookootsedes has purchased the Purity confectionery at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Poplar Street from Evans Johnson, owner of the store for the past 10 years. The transaction was closed this week and the new owner assumed charge today. Kookootsedes has been with the Purity for the past five years.

75 Years

March 28, 1949

The Shelby County Farmer’s Club, organized under the auspices of the Sidney Civic Association, will officially come into existence at an organization meeting to be held April 6 according to L.E. Canter, president, and Kenneth McDowell, executive secretary, of the civic group.

50 Years

March 28, 1974

FRYBURG – Due to a premature spring, Blue Herons nesting at the Norma Lunz farm near here this year arrived before the Blue Heron Watchers Club. Club members Sunday traveled to the farm to await the arrival of the birds from their winter homes but instead were welcomed by the 20 to 30 birds which arrived about March 8.

——-

Students from Kettlersville and Anna stumped judges in the annual Dayton Daily News spelling bee contest this week by remaining tied after 17 rounds. Connie Kies, Kettlersville and Julie Miars, Anna, were asked to break the tie by taking a written test. First place went to Kies, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Kies and second to Miars, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Miars.

——-

Award winners in the annual Pinewood Derby of Cub Scout Pack 42, sponsored by the Salvation Army, have been announced. First place went to Mike Wise, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chuck Wise. Second place went to David Fair, son of Mr. and Mrs. Don Fair and third place went to Micah Baker, son of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Baker.

——-

The American Steel Scraper Co., corner of Wilkinson Avenue and Ohio 47, was purchased yesterday by Thomas Given, vice president of Ferguson Construction Co., Dr. Robert Hinty and Michael Hall, both of Kettering.

25 Years

March 28, 1999

The community was saddened by the death of Col. Pete Stephan. He was president of Sidney High School call, a star athlete and a football player at Ohio University, he was an officer in the Marine Corps and served in World War Ii and Korea where he earned many decorations. Stephan was director of the Ohio Veterans Childrens Home for 13 years. He was inducted in the Sidney High School Hall of Honor.

——-

The Anna High School will perform the Broadway musical “bye, bye Birdie.” Top student performers include Brad Ike, Chelsea Rhyan, Angie Christman, Andrew Bryant, Jordan Benevente, Sonya Gaier, Kim Bertke and Jeremy Hand. Directors for the show are Sam Brautigam, Don Stewart and Karen Ammick

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.