Ohio McDonald’s owners partner with United Way of Logan County to assist in tornado recovery

RUSSELLS POINT – McDonald’s owner/operators throughout Ohio donated $10,000 worth of McDonald’s Arch Cards to United Way of Logan County on Wednesday afternoon, March 27.

The United Way and partnering agencies will distribute the cards to those across Logan County affected by the recent tornado and to those aiding in the community’s restoration. The Arch Cards will provide families with hot meals and offer a place for them to refuel and recharge, with access to Wi-Fi and electricity to power devices, said a joint press release from McDonald’s and the United Way.

“When our fellow McDonald’s owner operators from throughout the state saw the devastation and destruction the tornado caused, they graciously asked how they could help our community,” said Stacy Vorhees, owner/operator of the McDonald’s in Russells Point and other surrounding communities, in the release.

Following the storms, the United Way of Logan County, along with several partnering agencies, opened two multi-agency resource centers (MARC) to provide a central location for local and state agencies, along with human service organizations, to answer questions and provide disaster-related assistance. The MARC locations are in Russells Point and Lakeview.

“We hope that by partnering with the service organizations at the multi-agency resource centers, we are able to help support the community as we continue to rebuild,” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator Benny Scott, who operates restaurants in Logan County, in the release. “Whether it’s a meal, electricity, Wi-Fi, or just a sense of some normalcy, McDonald’s is a place for members of our community to feel at home.”

The United Way has been collaborating with other local, state, and federal resources to aid in the recovery process.

“This community and so many others impacted by the storms have a long road ahead,” said Dave Bezusko, executive director of United Way of Logan County, in the release. “We’re going to be here every step of the way to make sure the people of Logan County get all the help they need. We’re thankful to McDonald’s for this generous donation.”

The United Way of Logan County is helping to provide support through partnering organizations, including: Bridges Community Action, Community Health & Wellness, Logan County Board of DD, Logan County Family & Children’s First Council, Logan County Job & Family Services, Logan County Children Services, Mary Rutan Health, Recovery Zone, Red Cross, Residential Administrators, RTC Transportation, Samaritan’s Purse, Social Security, Unemployment Services, and Veteran’s Services.

