Port Jefferson Council delays voting on vacating seat

By Charlotte Caldwell

PORT JEFFERSON — The Port Jefferson Village Council decided to wait another month to determine a council member’s eligibility to remain on the council due to his place of residence at a meeting on March 4.

At previous meetings, the council has discussed whether Councilmember Jamie Long is a resident of the village because he’s a truck driver and sleeps while he travels, and the property he owns in Port Jefferson does not have a home on it currently.

At the Feb. 5 meeting, the council decided to wait a month to determine whether Long’s seat should be vacated so they could hear from the village solicitor, William Zimmerman Jr., in person. Zimmerman couldn’t make it to this month’s meeting, so the council again voted to postpone the conversation until April’s meeting. Three council members agreed they didn’t need the solicitor to come to make a decision and three disagreed, causing a tie. Mayor Steve Butterfield broke the tie by disagreeing, saying the solicitor should come and speak to the council about the issue.

Nicki and Chad New attended the meeting to share with the council their plans for Hussey’s Restaurant after they bought the property with another couple. They are planning to turn it into a wedding venue and discussed putting up a fence for more privacy for the neighbors.

In other business, the council:

• Approved a quote from Ratermann Construction for $12,708.96 to remodel the men’s restroom in the community building where elections are held;

• Adopted an ordinance amending sewer rates;

• Approved the renewal of Microsoft software.

The next council meeting will be held on April 1 at 7 p.m. at the Port Jefferson Community Center.