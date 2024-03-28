Edison recognizes outstanding fall employees

Dustin Wenrich, an Edison State assistant professor of English, left, with Edison State President Chris Spradlin, was recently recognized for Edison State Community College outstanding employee performance during the President’s spring address. Submitted photo | Edison State Community College Leah Baumhauer, Edison State coordinator of the tutoring center, left, with Edison State President Chris Spradlin, was recently recognized for Edison State Community College outstanding employee performance during the President’s spring address. Submitted photo | Edison State Community College Lisa Hoops, Edison State director of the library and tutoring center, left, with Edison State President Chris Spradlin, was recently recognized for Edison State Community College outstanding employee performance during the President’s spring address. Submitted photo | Edison State Community College Trisha Elliott, Edison State coordinator of client relations and program outreach, left, with Edison State President Chris Spradlin, who was recently recognized for Edison State Community College outstanding employee performance during the President’s spring address. Submitted photo | Edison State Community College

PIQUA — Edison State Community College recognized outstanding employee performance during the President’s spring address. Each semester, the college recognizes a faculty or adjunct faculty member, a staff member, and a team with an Employee of the Semester award.

The fall 2023 employees of the semester are:

Dustin Wenrich, assistant professor of English; Trisha Elliott, coordinator of client relations and program outreach; Leah Baumhauer, coordinator of the Tutoring Center; David Benson, Learning Center tutor, and adjunct instructor; Corey Bryant, Professional Tutor/Learning Center Tutor; Matt Cordonnier, Learning Center Tutor; Ashley Elsner, Learning Center Tutor, and adjunct instructor; Theresa Grilliot, Learning Center Tutor and adjunct instructor; Lisa Hoops, director of the library and Tutoring Center; Meme Marlow, librarian; Betsie Moore, Learning Center Tutor, and adjunct instructor; Kevin Pyers, library, and Tutoring Center Specialist; the late Bob Robinson, Learning Center Tutor, and adjunct instructor; Brian Shuler, Learning Center Tutor and adjunct instructor; Melinda Spivey, Learning Center Tutor and adjunct instructor; Jenette Stark, faculty tutor; Doug Streitenberger, Learning Center Tutor, and adjunct instructor; Michael Ward, Learning Center Tutor, and adjunct instructor.

Nominators described Wenrich as “an outstanding representative for faculty,” selecting him for his dedication to students in and out of the classroom.

“Dustin is a strong advocate for his students and the faculty at Edison State,” a nominator said. “Not only does Dustin serve as the faculty advisor for Student Senate, but he also goes above and beyond his faculty obligations to serve students and faculty by being involved in numerous clubs, groups, and committees.”

“He helps organize and promote many campus events. He creates a positive environment by always having a positive attitude.”

A full-time faculty member at Edison State for nearly 10 years, Wenrich served as an adjunct instructor for nearly two years before starting his full-time role. He holds a Master of Arts in English.

Nominated for being a servant leader, Elliott “moves quietly in her intentional, thoughtful actions. She gives graciously of herself to serve Edison State, students, and the community.”

“Trisha is impeccable in her work and goes above and beyond her role by assisting with problems, gathering information for others, and volunteering to assist with the food pantry, the Salvation Army tree, and the annual STEMM event,” one nominator said.

“Whether it’s lending a listening ear, showing up to support someone, volunteering, or genuinely engaging a person on a human level, Trisha embodies Edison State’s values of communication, human diversity, and teamwork. The best way to describe her is selfless.”

Elliott has been a full-time employee of Edison State for over four years and holds a Bachelor of Arts.

Peers nominated the Edison State Library and Tutoring Center team, which includes Baumhauer, Benson, Bryant, Cordonnier, Elsner, Grilliot, Hoops, Marlow, Moore, Pyers, Robinson, Shuler, Spivey, Stark, Streitenberger, Ward, and Wenrich, for exceeding expectations during a challenging year following a flood that occurred in their area of the Piqua Campus.

“In the past year, the Library and Tutoring Center staff was displaced several times due to construction; they have had to deal with dusty, smelly, and loud conditions; they had to pack and unpack their departments several times; and the entire book collection had to be processed and re-shelved,” said a nominator. “Through all of this, the staff and tutors continued to deliver the same dedicated services to our students and faculty.”

“In these less-than-ideal circumstances, everyone worked together to provide the learning opportunities, support services, and commitment that enable students to complete their educational goals and realize their dreams.”

All Edison State employees who demonstrate a commitment to performance excellence goals, core values, and continued growth are eligible to be nominated for the award. Peers nominate eligible employees for the award, and the Valuing People Committee selects the final recipients.