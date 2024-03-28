Transportation industry scholarships available for students in area counties

GREENVILLE — Local scholarships are available for students pursuing degrees or certificates in transportation-related fields.

Length of study can range from less than a year to a four-year degree. The award is open to graduating seniors or former graduates who attended high school in Darke, Mercer, Shelby, Miami, or Auglaize counties.

Eligible fields include logistics, supply chain management and diesel technology.

The scholarship is provided by Pohl Transportation, Versailles, Ohio. Application is available at www.darkecountyfoundation.org/scholars.

Deadline to apply is March 31, 2024. For questions, call 937-548-4673 or e-mail [email protected].