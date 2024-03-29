Girls basketball: Russia’s Hayden Quinter named first team all-Ohio

Russia senior guard Hayden Quinter drives against Newton’s Rhett Koffer during a Division IV district semifinal on March 1 at Troy High School’s Trojan Activities Center. Quinter was named first team all-Ohio in Div. IV. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Russia’s Hayden Quinter was named first team all-Ohio in Division IV, while teammate Brayden Monnin was named second team.

The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association released Div. III and IV all-state teams on Monday and Div. I and II teams on Tuesday.

Quinter, a senior guard, averaged 10.2 points, three assists and three steals per game. Monnin, a senior guard, averaged 11.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

All-district and all-state teams are coordinated by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, which took over handling the teams in 2017 after the Associated Press cut its handling of all-state teams nationwide.

The OPSWA has media panels which select all-district teams for each of the OHSAA’s six districts. A statewide panel selects all-state teams; they were previously based on first and second team all-district selections, but now even honorable mention all-district selections are eligible for all-state selections.

All-district and all-state selections are based on regular-season performance only.

Sidney junior guard A’Zon Steele was named special mention in Div. I; junior guard Julius Spradling was named honorable mention.

Botkins junior guard Collin Doseck was named special mention in Div. IV. Jackson Center’s Reed Platfoot, Lehman Catholic’s Donovan O’Leary and Russia’s Benjamin York were named honorable mention.