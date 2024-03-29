Kiwanis Club joins eclipse fun with Pancake Day on April 7

SIDNEY — The Kiwanis Club of Sidney Ohio will be holding its annual Pancake Day on Sunday, April 7, 2023. This is a departure from previous years. Traditionally, this event has been held on a Wednesday during April. This year the club has moved the event to Sunday April 7, the day before the total eclipse.

Serving time is from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held at the Sidney Elk Lodge. It is located at 221 S. Main Ave., one block south of the Courthouse Square. Both on-site dining and carry outs are available.

In addition to all the pancakes you care to eat, members will be serving sausage, applesauce and beverages. Extra sausage is available for $1 (two patties). All tickets are $10. Members will also be accepting food items for the local food pantries.

Proceeds from Pancake Day help fund many of the community service projects the Sidney Kiwanis participates in. Some of these projects include over $13,000 in college scholarships to local high school seniors each year, sponsorship for a high school student to attend the Key Leader conference, Cribs for Kids Project, the Sidney High School Key Club, the Sidney Middle School Builders Club, the Shelby County Aktion Club sponsorship, the all-inclusive playground at Tawawa Park, bell ringing for the Salvation Army, the Little Free Library, Adopt-A-Highway, Adopt-a-Park, the summer reading program at the library, the Imagination Library, the support of local food pantries, the Outstanding Teen from each high school in the county, and many more activities.

Tickets can be purchased from any club member or can be purchased at the door the day of the event. They can also be purchased at The Sidney Daily News, the Sidney Moose Lodge Ron & Nita’s, Mutual Federal, Bunny’s Pharmacy, Sidney Tire and Best One Tire.

The club would like to thank our many sponsors who assist financially in our endeavors. Also, they are extending a big thank you to John Bertsch at Detailed Machining who refurbished a pancake griddle that they recently purchased.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. The Sidney Kiwanis meet at noon every Wednesday at the Sidney Moose Lodge. The club is always looking for new members who want to serve their community. Feel free to contact John Coffield (937-710-4944) or, any club member or stop by a meeting to enjoy the fun and fellowship.

More information can be found on their Facebook page (Sidney Kiwanis) or the website at k00343.site.kiwanis.org. #Kids Need Kiwanis.