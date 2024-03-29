Houston structure fire results in total loss

The structure fire at 4646 Pampel Road in Houston early Monday morning which resulted in a total loss to the building. Photo from the Houston Ohio Fire Department Facebook page The aftermath of the structure fire at 4646 Pampel Road in Houston early Monday morning. Photo from the Houston Ohio Fire Department Facebook page

By Charlotte Caldwell

HOUSTON — The structure at 4646 Pampel Road in Houston burned to the ground early Monday morning, but there were no injuries.

According to Houston Fire Chief Jeff Poeppelman, The structure, otherwise known as the old Camp Evergreen Lodge, was owned by five couples from Fort Loramie. A passerby called in the fire around 4:45 a.m., and Poeppelman said the fire most likely started way before they got the call as it was fully involved when personnel arrived. The cause of the fire is undetermined and the state fire marshall’s office will investigate. Poeppelman estimated the loss to be over $500,000.

Houston, Fort Loramie, Lockington, and Russia fire departments responded as well as Sidney EMS and Shelby County deputies. Crews were on the scene from 5 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.