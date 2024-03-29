Ohio University dean’s, provost’s, president’s lists

ATHENS — Ohio University has released its dean’s list, provost’s list and president’s list for the fall semester 2023.

Ohio’s dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students who complete a particular semester with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.999 with a minimum of 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

In fall semester 2023, approximately 6,000 Ohio University undergraduate students qualified for the dean’s list.

Local students named to the dean’s list were Tessa Blakeley of Versailles, Jonah Brautigam of Sidney, Ethan Burrows of DeGraff, Skyler Clune of Versailles, Amy Evers of Maria Stein, Hayden Gammell of DeGraff, Mallory Godwin of Sidney,Corinne Grunden of Minster,Meredith Klein of Anna, Trent Langenkamp of Versailles,Emily Mcclure of Versailles,Jenna Mcclure of Versailles,Mallory Messick of New Bremen,Jacob Niemeyer of Minster,Abbi Peyton of Versailles,Shelby Reed of De Graff,Lizzy Shaw of Sidney, Jaylynne Trissell of Versailles and Kayli Tussing of Quincy.

The provost’s list recognition is shared with high-achieving, part-time undergraduate students who exemplify academic success. Qualifying students must possess a 3.5 or greater GPA and between 6 and 11.99 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

In fall semester 2023, approximately 1,800 of Ohio University’s part-time undergraduate students qualified for the provost’s list.

Local students named to the provost’s list are Brandon Archey of New Bremen,Amber Keith of Maplewood, Jessica Magoteaux of Versailles, Jena Mangen of Versailles, Maria Martinez-Moore of DeGraff, Anthony Oglesby of Sidney, Ashley Seger of Sidney and Aubrey Stephens of DeGraff.

The president’s list distinction is presented to undergraduate students who exhibit an exceptional commitment to academic excellence each semester. Criteria for the president’s list include a 4.0 GPA for the given semester with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

In fall semester 2023, approximately 1,800 Ohio University undergraduate students qualified for Ohio’s president’s list.

Local students named to the president’s list are Ava Bertke of Anna, Jonah Brautigam of Sidney, Bethany Hayslett of Sidney, Ashley Roush of Sidney and Sami Trego of Minster.