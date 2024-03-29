Operation Blessing brings Easter dinner to tornado victims

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The humanitarian organization Operation Blessing has been helping residents in Wapakoneta and Fryburg ever since tornadoes uprooted the community earlier this month. To date, Operation Blessing has coordinated dozens of volunteers to help with debris removal, distributed relief supplies, and cooked over 1,000 hot meals to local residents via its mobile kitchen.

Today, Operation Blessing announced that it has provided a cash grant to a local partner group that will pay for hotel rooms for 30 days to help 30 local families who have been displaced from their homes. The organization will also help to support an Easter dinner for these residents that will be held at Wapak Church on Sunday at 1 p.m. (14871 Fox Ranch Road, Wapakoneta).

“It has been so heartwarming to see how this community has pulled together to help each other in the wake of disaster,” said Drew Friedrich, chief operating officer of Operation Blessing. “We are honored to help them with hotel rooms for 30 days, which will provide them with some much-needed extra time to plan, as well as an Easter dinner gathering where they can celebrate together.”

Operation Blessing will continue its relief efforts into next week. For future updates or to donate to the relief efforts: https://www.ob.org/disaster-relief/

