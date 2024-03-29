Pink Floyd tribute band to perform in Versailles.

VERSAILLES — Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd and Laser Light Show will take the stage on April 6 at the BMI Event Center in Versailles at 7 p.m..

Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd captures the music, emotion and excitement of a Pink Floyd concert. The group features eight musicians and a production team dedicated to reproducing the vast and spacious Pink Floyd sound. Arguably one of the best tributes anywhere, Signs of Life shows feature authentic music, sound effects, lighting, and video to recreate the essence of Pink Floyd. Setlists encompass hits and rarities spanning every Floyd album (including Dark Side of the Moon) – played live with remarkable reverence and power. BMI will be showcasing an inhouse laser light show before Signs of Life takes the stage.

There couldn’t be a better time or location for this concert. .. It’s during eclipse weekend — April 6–8 — in Darke County, which is directly in the path of totality for this rare solar eclipse! What better way to celebrate?

General admission tickets are available now for $20. Concertgoers can purchase a 4-pack of general admission tickets at a discounted rate of just $15 per ticket. Premium seating tickets are also available for $30. Table reservations are available for an additional charge of $50.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.bmieventrcenter.com or in person at BMI Karts & Parts’ showroom at 769 E. Main St. in Versailles. Tickets will also be available at the door if not sold out, but the price increases the day of the show. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.