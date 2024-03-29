Library to host technology recycling day

SIDNEY- Spring cleaning always brings up questions of what to keep and how to get rid of something a person no longer need. But what about the old computer or other electronics they don’t know how to dispose of safely? Shelby County Libraries drive-thru technology recycling event is here to help.

On Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Shelby County residents will be able to drive right up to the library garage at Amos Memorial Public Library where a volunteer, from the Sidney High School Key Club, will unload their devices.

Devices brought to the recycling drive will be donated to PCs for People, a nonprofit that refurbishes some devices to provide for individuals and families with low income. Any device that is not refurbished will be recycled in an environmentally friendly way.

“What’s great about PCs for People is not only are they helping get devices into homes that might struggle to afford it, but they ensure that all recycled devices, refurbished or not, are securely wiped clean of any personally identifiable or sensitive information,” says Bob Jones, IT assistant at Shelby County Libraries.

A list of accepted electronic devices is available on the Shelby County Libraries website, https://tinyurl.com/3638mkyn, and on handouts at each of the six library locations. Tube (CRT) televisions and kitchen appliances are not accepted. Contact Amos Memorial Public Library to inquire about specific items not listed.

PCs for People is a national nonproﬁt and e-waste recycler working to get low-cost quality computers and internet into the homes of individuals, families, and nonproﬁts with low income. By recycling and then refurbishing computers, PCs for People provides a valuable service to businesses, families, and the planet by keeping computers out of landﬁlls and repurposing them to advance digital inclusion.

Since 1998, PCs for People has become a national leader in digital inclusion by serving over 825,000 individuals, providing 260,000 home computers, connecting 92,000 households to the internet, and responsibly recycling over 9 million pounds of electronic waste through the secure e-waste recycling service. To learn more visit www.pcsforpeople.org.

The Shelby County Libraries services the entire county through six convenient locations, in Anna, Botkins, Fort Loramie, Jackson Center, Russia, and Sidney. Each location provides library services, resources and programs for all ages, enriching lives through continuous learning. For more information about Shelby County Libraries, including location hours and events, visit shelbycountylibraries.org.