Out of the past

125 Years

March 30, 1899

David Oldham has commenced work on several new buildings this spring. He has moved the large frame building on Walnut Avenue near Court Street to the north end of the lot and will repair and build an addition to it, making a double house out of it. Just south of it, he will build a 10-room house for himself and a seven-room house for Will Crusey.

——-

The county commissioners have given the Shelby County Law Library Association permission to use the sheriff’s office on the upper floor of the court house as a library room. The sheriff will move his office across the hall to the old witness room.

100 Year

March 30, 1924

An attractive tea and grill room has been opened in this city by Mrs. W. H. Shatto in the former Elks Home at the corner of West Avenue and West Court Street. Formal opening was at the dinner hour Saturday. The first dinner served in the new facility was one for officials of the Deisel Wemmer Co. of this city.

——-

Shelby County Beekeepers will meet Wednesday in the Farm Bureau Office to organize a beekeeper’s association.

75 Years

March 30, 1949

Robert Adams, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Adams, Pemberton, a student at Perry High School, will enter state competition after winning a superior rating for his piano playing at the district competition in Springfield over the weekend. Miss Janet Coverstone, vocalist, received an excellent rating in the solo competition.

——-

Thirty-three Anna High School seniors toured Ohio’s capitol today under escort of Rep. Roy Harmony (D – Shelby) and posed for their picture with Governor Lausche. In charge of the group was Luther Fogt and Dorsey Nevergall.

50 Years

March 30, 1974

SWANDERS – Many persons are enthusiastic about the log house on the William Harshbarger farm west of Swanders. They want to see it before it is torn down. Some have never seen a log house.

——-

Plans to launch a $ million fundraising campaign for Wilson Memorial Hospital have been squashed by the hospital’s Board of Trustees. Dr. John Beigel, vice-president and George Schmidt, board member, indicated that until a “need” is established, there will be no fund-raising campaign.

——-

Lehman’s “Pride and Prejudice” opened last night, featuring Karyn Boltz (Mrs. Bennett), Anne Jenkins (Jane Bennett), Jeff Jones (Mr. Bennett), Jan Rhees (Elizabeth Bennett) and Greg McClain (Mr. Darcy).

——-

Sidney City Council approved water rate increases over a three-year period. On the average, rates to residents are expected to be increased by $1.50 per quarter initially and by $7 when the measure takes full effect June 1, 1976.

25 Years

March 30, 1999

The Village of Russia has a new police chief. He is Jeremy Hatfield. The announcement was made by Mayor Dale Anderson. Hatfield, 26, served as a police officer with Botkins for four years, he also worked as a corrections officer with the Shelby County Sheriff’s office. His salary will be $25,000 a year. It will be paid by a federal grant.

——-

An interesting program will be presented next week. Titled ‘Jews for Jesus,” it will point out the connections between the Jewish history and tradition and the Messiah Jesus. The presenter will be Hannah Neufeld. This program has been presented over 5,000 times around the country. It helps listeners understand the Jewish roots of Christianity. The location of the program is the Faith Fellowship Ministries at 326 North West Avenue in Sidney.

