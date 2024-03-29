Couple celebrates golden anniversary

Carol and Guy Bowser on their wedding day Guy and Carol Bowser

SIDNEY — Guy and Carol Bowser, of Sidney, will observe their 50th wedding anniversary on March 30, 2024, with a celebration with family and friends, hosted by their children and grandchildren.

Guy and the former Carol Kinninger were united in marriage on March 30, 1974, during a 2:30 p.m. ceremony officiated by the Rev. Vincent Robers at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney. It was a cool day with a light brief snowfall as family and friends watched them exit the ceremony.

During the reception, the bride’s siblings supplied a wheelbarrow and the couple took turns pushing each other with help from her brothers, Gary and Dave. Her brothers also danced in a hog trough since they were older than the bride. Tradition called for unmarried older siblings to dance in hog trough. Both was a surprise for bride and groom.

The maid of honor was Jane (Eustache) Moomaw. The bridesmaids were Pam (Kinninger) Stewart and Darlene (Kinninger) Clayton, both sisters of the bride, and Heidi (Moon) Rose, a friend of the bride. The flower girl was Becky (Magoto) Crist, family friend of the bride.

The best man was Dale Bowser, the bridegroom’s brother. The groomsmen were Dave Kinninger and John Kinninger, brothers of the bride, and Robert Stevenson, friend of the bridegroom. The ring bearer was Ralph Van Skiver, nephew and godson of the bride.

The couple met on a blind date arranged by one of Guy’s Marine buddies and a co-worker of Carol’s. They are cousins who introduced Guy and Carol. Guy is originally from Rock Island, Illinois.

Carol is the daughter of the late Bernard and Rose Mary (George) Kinninger. Her sisters are Pam (Russ) Stewart and Darlene (Matt) Clayton, both of Sidney, and her brothers are John Kinninger, of Sidney, and Dan (Joyce) Kinninger, of Findlay. Her sister and brother-in-law, Kay and Dave Pope, are deceased. Her brothers and sisters-in-law Gary and Barb Kinninger, Tom and Karen Kinninger and Dave and Mary Kinninger, are also deceased.

Guy is the son of the late Guy Bowser Sr. and Delores Bowser Spires, of Illinois. His brothers are Dale Bowser, of Milan, Illinois, Ron Bowser, of Topeka, Kansas, Dave (Lori) Bowser, of Pueblo, Colorado, and Terry Bowser, of Sparta, Wisconsin. His sisters are Janet Bowser of East Moline, Ilinois, and Donna (George) Nesbitt, of Davenport, Iowa.

The Bowsers have three children, Jason (Amy) Bowser, of Houston, Melissa Bowser, of Sidney, and Kyle (Molly) Bowser, of Independence, Kentucky. They have seven grandchildren, Mariah, Isaiah, Olivia, Jasiah, Mia, Addison and Kylie.

Carol retired in 2015 from Sidney City Schools. Guy retired in 2018 from Sapa (Hydra). They attend Holy Angels Catholic Church, Sidney.

Guy enjoys woodworking, yard and lawn care, golfing and working out.

Carol enjoys reading, sewing, crafts, gardening, volunteering at FISH, is a member of the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, and has been an advocate for Alzheimer’s Association for more than 20 years.

They both enjoy taking walks, watching mystery movies, spending time with family and friends. And watching their grandchildren’s activities. They are very proud of their children’s and grandchildren’s accomplishments.

“We are blessed,” said the couple.