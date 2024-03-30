Russia School honor roll

RUSSIA — Russia Local School has released its honor roll for the third nine weeks of the 2023-24 school year.

Highest Honors (4.0)

Grade 7: Lucas Borchers, Ruby Francis, Delia Goubeaux, Alexis Griffith, Julius Monnin, Griffin Pleiman, Juliet Prenger, Xavier Rhoades, Gemma Schulze, Eli Shappie

Grade 8: Aryana Cordonnier, Mary Fullenkamp, Therese Gibson, Quinn Hoying, Alysha Phlipot, Evan Smith, Simon Voisard, Jocelyn Wysocki, Sophia York

Grade 9: Stella Baugher, Annika Borchers, Celestine Borchers, Elijah Borchers, Will Borchers, Hazel Francis, Lily-Rose Francis, Ava Gibson, Summer Griffith, Madeline Hoehne, Aubrey Hoying, Hannah Phlipot, Samuel Phlipot, Samuel Prenger, Eve Rhoades, Owen Sargent, Madison Schulte

Grade 10: Bernadette Borchers, Kora Doseck, Jayden Gaerke, Callie Goubeaux, Catherine Homan, Sienna Pleiman, Alivia Shappie, Charles Stueve, Faith York

Grade 11: Josephine Bergman, Vincent Borchers, Zebulon Borchers, Braylon Cordonnier, Cyril Cordonnier, Shay Hammonds, Grace Monnin, Matteo Morelli, Emma Muhlenkamp, Isabella Phlipot, Landon Pleiman, Grace Poeppelman, Jacob Schmitmeyer, Addison Shappie, Abigail Sherman, Carlie Subler, Abigail Sullenberger, Benjamin York, Elijah York, Zachary Robinson (UVCC), Ben York (UVCC)

Grade 12: Samantha Bell, Jude Counts, Emma Dapore, Felix Francis, Lily Fullenkamp, Alexandria Gaerke, Kori Goubeaux, Saige Hoying, Isabella Magoto, Brayden Monnin, Laci Phlipot, Veronica Poling, Carley Scott, Jaela Shappie, Victoria Sherman, Sophia Vallandingham, Lily York, Levi Delaet (UVCC), Eva Goubeaux (UVCC), Lillie Heitkamp (UVCC), Brooklyn Klosterman (UVCC), Cameron Leach (UVCC), Hayden Quinter (UVCC), Madison Rose (UVCC), Carly Supinger (UVCC), Gabriel Walling (UVCC), Mary York (UVCC)

Special Honors (3.6 – 3.999)

Grade 7: Desiree Borchers, Elias Courter, Weston Delaet, Makayla Dershem, Keziah Doseck, Jadyn Drees, Averie Kress, Maximus Mayer

Grade 8: Maci Armstrong, Gianna Borchers, Malachi Borchers, Abraham Hoehne, Carter Hoehne, Finley Magoto, Natalie Sullenberger

Grade 9: Keagan Baldridge, Aida Borchers, Gabriel Fullenkamp, Elijah Schmitmeyer, Benjamin Traxler

Grade 10: Annabelle Armstrong, Kylie Doseck, Maddox Goubeaux, Claudia Hoehne, Annelise Magoto, Ella Meyer, Kourtney Phlipot

Grade 11: Dominic Francis, Sayer Magoto, Brookelyn Meyer, Mackenzie Rose, Jordan Drees (UVCC), Shelden Pohlman (UVCC)

Honors (3.2 – 3.599)

Grade 7: Paxson Bixler, Paxson Goubeaux, Alise Grillot, Madison Poeppelman, Gianna Poling

Grade 8: Grace Caldwell, Ruth Dapore, Elizabeth Greer, Josiah Griffith, Adalia Meyer, Cain Monnin, Macy Smith, Cassian Stueve, Nathan York

Grade 9: Violet Armstrong, Cassian Grogean, Andrew O’dell

Grade 10: Elli Armstrong, Izabella Chapman, Cooper Unverferth, Michael Voisard

Grade 11: Ava Baugher, Jaxon Grogean, Landon Monnin, Philippa Polackova, Oskar Reit, Hannah Schneible

Grade 12: Jacob Caldwell, Callie Lloyd, Ben Rinderle, Mallory Rosenbeck (UVCC)